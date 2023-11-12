trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687348
NewsBusinessMarkets
MUHURAT TRADING 2023

Muhurat Trading 2023: Special One-Hour Stock Market Session On Diwali Begins – 6 Things To Keep In Mind

 As per Hindu tradition, it is considered auspicious to engage in trade or buy or sell on the day as it brings blessings. It also marks the fresh start of Hindu calendar, which is also known as Vikram Samvat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Muhurat Trading 2023: Special One-Hour Stock Market Session On Diwali Begins – 6 Things To Keep In Mind Muhurat Diwali 2023 trading session starts at 6:00 pm. File Photo

Muhurat Trading 2023: The special one-hour trading session on Diwali in order to follow the convention has opened now. Investors and traders can trade in equities, derivatives, future and call options within the time span similar to usual days. As per Hindu tradition, it is considered auspicious to engage in trade or buy or sell as it brings blessings. It also marks the fresh start of Hindu calendar, which is also known as Vikram Samvat. 

  1. Both the BSE and NSE are getting ready for a one-hour trading session, famously known as the 'muhurat' trading session today, on November 12.
  2. Muhurat Trading has begun sharply at 6:00 pm. The session will remain until 7:15 pm.
  3. The one-hour window gives investors the opportunity to trade in equities, derivatives and options and futures.
  4. Though the stock market is closed on the occasion of Diwali, this special one-hour session is considered auspicious to buy and sell as per Hindu tradition.
  5. It also marks the fresh start of Hindu Calendar, also called Vikram Samvat.
  6. The custom was initiated by BSE in 1957.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution