Muhurat Trading 2023: Special One-Hour Stock Market Session On Diwali Begins – 6 Things To Keep In Mind
As per Hindu tradition, it is considered auspicious to engage in trade or buy or sell on the day as it brings blessings. It also marks the fresh start of Hindu calendar, which is also known as Vikram Samvat.
Muhurat Trading 2023: The special one-hour trading session on Diwali in order to follow the convention has opened now. Investors and traders can trade in equities, derivatives, future and call options within the time span similar to usual days.
- Both the BSE and NSE are getting ready for a one-hour trading session, famously known as the 'muhurat' trading session today, on November 12.
- Muhurat Trading has begun sharply at 6:00 pm. The session will remain until 7:15 pm.
- The one-hour window gives investors the opportunity to trade in equities, derivatives and options and futures.
- Though the stock market is closed on the occasion of Diwali, this special one-hour session is considered auspicious to buy and sell as per Hindu tradition.
- It also marks the fresh start of Hindu Calendar, also called Vikram Samvat.
- The custom was initiated by BSE in 1957.
