Muhurat trading on Diwali 2019 to begin at 6:15 pm on October 27

Muhurat trading on stock bourses will mark the beginning of Samvat 2076 at 6.15 pm on Sundy. During muhurat trading the stock exchanges in Indiaopen up for one-hour auspicious trading session.

The concept of Muhurat trading was started in 1957 on the BSE and in 1992 on the NSE. The muhurat trading session marks the beginning of the new Hindu year on the day of Diwali.

The session is scheduled to start with a pre-opening session between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. The opening bell ceremony will begin at 6.15 pm, followed by trading that will end at 7.15 pm.

According to NSE, all trades executed in Mahurat trading session on Sunday shall result in settlement obligations. From the last Muhurat trading session, which was on November 7, 2018, the Nifty advanced 1,131.85 points (10.75 percent) while Sensex gained 4,306.47 points (12.31 percent).

In the last ten years, the benchmark Nifty50 has failed to return more than 1 per cent on Muhurat trading even once but in 2008, the index went up as much as 6 per cent.

Stock exchanges will remain closed on October 28 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.