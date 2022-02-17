Multibagger stock turns 35 paise to Rs 209.85, delivers 59,857% return in less than 6 months

New Delhi: In the recent past, several penny stocks have turned multibagger, delivering impressive returns to investors in a span of a few months. While investment in penny stocks is a risky affair, many have made a fortune by investing in shares that delivered multibagger returns.

One such stock, Sel Manufacturing Company Ltd, has delivered a return of more than 59,857% in less than six months to its investors. Sel Manufacturing Company’s stock price has increased from 0.35 paise on October 27, 2021, to Rs 209.85 on February 17, 2021.

So, if you had invested Rs 10,000 on October 27, 2021, your invested sum would have increased to Rs 59,95,714 in just a matter of fewer than six months.

Founded in 1969, Sel Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is a textile manufacturing company that is in the business of manufacturing and exporting different types of yarn.

Even in the last six months, the stock has provided fantastic returns. On November 16, 2021, Sel Manufacturing Co. Ltd’s stock price was Rs 9.75 apiece. Now, the share price has reached the level of Rs 209.85 apiece, clocking a growth of more than 2000% in a matter of three months.

In the last week, Sel Manufacturing Company Ltd's share price has increased from Rs 172.15 apiece to Rs 209.85, a growth of 21.48%. Moreover, in the last one month, the share of the company has increased from Rs 72 to Rs 209.85 apiece, clocking a growth of 190% in the last 30 days.

However, investors are requested to remain cautious when it comes to investing in penny stocks. In certain cases, investors have lost their money in hope of making a fortune by investments made in penny stocks.

