Muthoot Microfin Stock Market Listing Today; Will It Make A Decent Debut? Check What GMP Says

New Delhi: Muthoot Microfin Limited is scheduled to list on the Indian Stock Exchanges on Tuesday (26 December 2023).

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," said a BSE Notification.

Muthoot Microfin Market Debut: Will Investors Make Money?

As per several analysts the Muthoot Microfin may have a tepid listing on the stock market. Muthoot Microfin may list at around 10 percent premium and debut at Rs 318 apiece.

Muthoot Microfin GMP

The GMP of Muthoot Microfin is trading at a premium of Rs 27 which means the price of share is around Rs 318, about 9 percent higher from the company's IPO price band of Rs Rs 277 to Rs 291 per share.

Muthoot Microfin IPO

The initial public offer of Muthoot Microfin, the microfinance subsidiary of Muthoot Pappachan group, got subscribed 82 per cent on the first day of offer on Monday.