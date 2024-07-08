Nestle India Interim Dividend Declared: Check Record Date And Other Details

New Delhi: The board of directors of Nestle India has declared Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The FMCG major has in a regulatory filing announced Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 will be paid on and from 6th August 2024.

Nestle India Interim Dividend For Financial Year 2024-25

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees two and paisa seventy-five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company comprises of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," Nestle said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India Interim Dividend Record Date

The board of directors has fixed the record date as July 16.

"Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 will be paid on and from 6th August 2024 along-with the final dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024, if approved by the members of the Company at the 65th Annual General Meeting scheduled later today i.e. on 8th July 2024, to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories, as on the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose i.e. 16th July 2024, as already intimated to the stock exchanges vide our letter reference no. PKR:SG: 64:24 and PKR:SG 65:24 both dated 20th June 2024," Nestle informed the regulators.

Nestle India Shares

Shares of Nestle India soared above 1.5 percent after the dividend announcement news, touching a high of 2,620 per share in BSE. At 12 pm, shares of the company were trading higher by 0.83 percent or Rs 21.30 to Rs 2,595.45 apiece.