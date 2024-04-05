Advertisement
NewsBusinessMarkets
NIFTY

Nifty Gains For Third Consecutive Week

Nifty recovered from early morning weakness and closed flat on Friday. At close, the Nifty was down 0.9 points at 22513.7. 

|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 06:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nifty Gains For Third Consecutive Week File Photo

New Delhi: On the weekly charts, Nifty rose 0.84 per cent, up for the third consecutive week, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Nifty formed a high wave formation on weekly charts, suggesting volatile times ahead. A breach of this week’s low of 22304 could denote a change in trend to down. Nifty could remain in the 22453-22619 band over the near term, he said.

Nifty recovered from early morning weakness and closed flat on Friday. At close, the Nifty was down 0.9 points at 22513.7. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell to Rs 0.84 lakh crore from Rs 1.14 lakh crore in the previous session.

Broad market indices closed mildly in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio remained stable at 1.6:1. Global equities mostly declined on Friday as investors looked to a key US jobs report due later in the day to judge the health of the US economy and see what the US Fed might do on interest rates.

Fears of an escalation in the Middle East sent oil prices soaring to 5-month highs and dented sentiments, he said. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI voted 5-1 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on Friday, maintaining status quo for the seventh time, he said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'