Nifty, Sensex erase gains, close weaker for sixth day

BENGALURU: Shares failed to hold early gains and ended lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, pressured by losses in conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and automaker Tata Motors Ltd. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 per cent lower at 11,252.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.04 per cent at 37,830.98.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries extended losses in the last hour of trade to finish 2.2 per cent lower on its worst day in over a month. The stock finished at its lowest closing level since March 1.

Shares of Tata Motors, the country`s top automaker by revenue, slid 4.6 per cent ahead of its quarterly results. The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the indexes. Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd was the top percentage gainer, closing 3.9 per cent higher.