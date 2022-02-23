NSE, BSE to introduce T+1 stock settlement from Feb 25: All you need to know

New Delhi: Indian stock exchanges - the NSE and the BSE - will introduce T+1 settlement for funds and securities investors starting Friday, February 25. Previously, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had cut short the settlement cycle from T+3 days to T+2 days in 2003.

The new settlement cycle will be implemented in a phased manner. In the initial phase of the implementation, trading in the bottom 100 stocks in terms of market value can be settled in T+1 days.

In the next phase, 500 more stocks will be added to the list of stocks allowed for T+1 settlement. The stocks will be selected based on the market value criteria from the last Friday of March 2022 and every following month.

What is the T+1 settlement cycle?

In the T+1 settlement cycle, all your market trade-related settlements will be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place. So, for example, if you sold stocks from your Demat account on Wednesday, you will be eligible to withdraw the amount to your bank account within 24 hours.

Currently, the stock exchanges follow the T+2 day cycle, in which the market trade-related settlements are cleared within 48 hours of the actual transaction taking place.

How will T+1 settlements work?

Anupam Agal, Head Operations & Legal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that settlement marks the official transfer of securities to the buyer's account and cash to the seller's account. Also Read: Banks receive Rs 18,000 crore from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi; check how much is left

“Indian stock exchanges follow T+2 days settlement i.e. settlement of funds & securities happens on two business days after the day the order executes, or T+2 (trade date plus two days). For example, a trade executed on Monday would typically settle on Wednesday," he was quoted as saying in a report by ZeeBusiness. Also Read: Stocks to buy in 2022: ICICI Bank, ITC, KNR Constructions among Centrum Broking’s 'top picks'

