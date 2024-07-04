Advertisement
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

NSE Imposes Price Control Cap Of 90% On SME IPOs

The price control cap of 90% shall be applicable only to the SME segment and not for Mainboard IPOs/Relisted Securities/Public Debt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said that it will impose a price control cap of 90% on SME IPOs on the NSE Emerge (SME) Platform of the Exchange.

"To standardize the opening price discovery/ equilibrium price across exchanges during special pre-open session for initial public offer (IPO) for the SME platform, it has been decided to put an overall capping up to 90% over the Issue price for SME IPOs," NSE said in a circular. 

The price control cap of 90% shall be applicable only to the SME segment and not for Mainboard IPOs/Relisted Securities/Public Debt. The circular will come in force with immediate effect i.e. 4th July 2024, the regulator added.

