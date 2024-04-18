NSE To Launch Derivatives On Nifty Next 50 Index Starting April 24

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will launch derivatives on Nifty Next 50 Index (NIFTYNXT50) from April 24. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved derivatives on the Nifty Next 50 Index on NSE.

NSE, the world's No. 1 derivatives exchange in the year 2023 based on contracts traded, will offer three serial monthly index futures and index options contract cycles.

The cash-settled derivatives contracts will expire on the last Friday of the expiry month. The Nifty Next 50 Index represents 50 companies from Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.

As on March 2024, the index had top sector representation, the financial services sector has a 23.76 per cent weightage followed by the capital goods sector at 11.91 per cent and the consumer services sector at 11.57 per cent. (Also Read: Selling In Indian Stock Market Continues For The Fourth Session)

The index was introduced on January 1, 1997, with the base date and base value being November 3, 1996, and 1000 respectively. As of March 29 2024, the market capitalization of index constituents stands at Rs 70 trillion representing about 18 per cent of the total market capital of the stocks listed on NSE.

The aggregate daily average turnover of index constituents stood at Rs 9,560 crores accounting for around 12 per cent of cash market turnover in 2023-24.

The Nifty Next 50 index has a 71 per cent correlation and a Beta value of 0.95 with the Nifty 50 Index. It has a correlation of 90 per cent with the Nifty Midcap 150 index in the financial year 2024. (Also Read: Google Sacks 28 Employees Involved In Protests Over Israel Govt Contract)

In recent years, NSE has introduced derivatives on Nifty Midcap Select Index (MIDCPNIFTY) in January 2022 and derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services index (FINNIFTY) in January 2020 in the equity derivatives segment and multiple products in the commodity derivatives segment.