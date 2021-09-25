Paras Defence IPO: Here’s How to check share allotment status

New Delhi: Paras Defence and Space Technologies initial public offer (IPO) received 304.26 times subscription, in what could be a phenomenal response from stock market investors. The public offer subscription date closed on Thursday (September 23). Subscribers are now flocking to check the allotment status of Paras Defence IPO, expecting to rake in impressive bumper listing gains.

Here’s to check Paras Defence IPO share allotment status

Share market investors are likely to get the option of checking the share allotment status for Paras Defence IPO from September 29 onwards. If you have bid for Paras Defence IPO share, then you need to follow the following steps to check allotment status:

Step 1. Visit the official Inktime website at https://web.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Step 2. Select the name of the company from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter your PAN card.

Step 4: You now need to verify the details along with the Captcha challenge.

Bidders can also visit the official BSE website to check the allotment status for Paras Defence IPO from September 28 onwards.

Coming to the listing gains, Paras Defence shares currently trading at about Rs 250 apiece in the grey market, thanks to the bumper subscription. In comparison, the stock was priced at Rs 175 at the upper limit for the IPO. Also Read: Elon Musk, Grimes break up after three years together, will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son

The sharp increase in grey market prices in comparison to IPO rates clearly suggests that bidders receiving the allotment are up for bumper gains. Also Read: Noida Authority halves transfer charges on property purchase, right time to buy home?

Live TV

#mute