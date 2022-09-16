Patanjali founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is likely to announce his plan for an initial public offering (IPO) for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies today (September 16). Ramdev will reveal his plan to launch 5 new IPOs over the next 5 years in order to take the companies to new heights of success.

Patanjali has already sent a press invite to major media houses in which it said that 'Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi'.

Since its launch, Patanjali has been coming out with various products and today its business is present across categories like Ayurveda and FMCG.

The company's revenue from its FMCG business increased to Rs 9,241.27 crore in FY22, up from Rs 8,778.03 crore in FY21. Its Ayurveda business reported a revenue of around Rs 1,273.92 crore in FY22 against Rs 925.09 crore in FY21.

The company's total revenue increased to Rs 10,664 crore in FY22 from Rs 9,810 crore in FY21. Patanjali recorded a net profit of Rs 740.38 crore in FY22 against Rs 745.03 crore in FY21.

Patanjali IPO Listing Date, GMP and other details

Since the company is yet to reveal its IPO plans for these five arms, any speculation about the listing date, Grey Market Premium (GMP) or share price band will be premature.

Agenda of the Press Meet

According to the press invitation, Ramdev is likely to expose alleged conspiracies and rumour-mongering against the company by people with a vested interest. The company said such moves are aimed to 'disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India'.

Swami Ramdev is also likely to outline Patanjali Group's vision and mission for 2027. He may also share 5 major priorities and goals of the firm for the next 5 years.

Recently, the Patanjali Yogpeeth has announced that it will make investments of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand to improve public health and promote its rich culture. Ramdev said that he will work to make Uttarakhand a 'spiritual and cultural capital of the world'.