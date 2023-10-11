Plaza Wires IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check GMP, Listing Price And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment of Plaza Wires IPO shares might take place today through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares they have been allocated.

How to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status Via BSE website



Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit.

You can see the status of your Plaza Wires IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status through registrar Kfin Technologies' website by logging onto kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Plaza Wires IPO GMP

As per reports, the Plaza Wires latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 23, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.



Plaza Wires IPO Stock Market Listing

Successful bidders can anticipate the credit of Plaza Wires IPO shares to their demat accounts on October 12, while refunds for other participants are scheduled to be initiated on October 11.

Post the public subscription, the shares of Plaza Wires are expected to go live on stock exchanges on October 13, 2023.



Plaza Wires IPO Details

Plaza Wires is a New Delhi-based manufacturer specializing in wires, cables, and fast-moving electrical goods. The IPO, which concluded its bidding phase on October 5, witnessed robust participation from investors across various categories with bids received for 152.9 crore shares against the nearly 95 lakh shares available, as per provisional exchange data.

The IPO primarily consisted of fresh share issuance and achieved a remarkable overall subscription rate, totaling 161 times the offered equity.