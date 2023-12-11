Presstonic Engineering IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Subscribe? Key Things To Know

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Presstonic Engineering, company that manufactures products for Metro Rail Rolling Stock, Metro Rail Signalling, and Infrastructure, opened for subscription on Monday.

The three day IPO, which closes on December 13, has set the price band of Rs 72 per share. The IPO, valued at Rs 23.30 crore, is entirely a fresh issue of 32.37 lakh share.

Here Are Key Things You Want To Know About Presstonic Engineering IPO

Subscription Date: December 11 to December 13, 2023

Expected Allotment of shares: December 14, 2023

Presstonic Engineering IPO to list on NSE SME

Tentative Listing date: December 18, 2023.

Minimum lot size for an application: 1600 Shares

The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹115,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to ₹230,400.

Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar

Market maker for Presstonic Engineering IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers