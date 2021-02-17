हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel IPO subscribed 2.64 times on first day, offer ends on February 18

The Rs 819.24-crore offer received bids for 16,13,74,220 shares as against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per an update on the NSE. The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 75 per cent and those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4.99 times.

RailTel IPO subscribed 2.64 times on first day, offer ends on February 18

New Delhi: The initial public offer of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 2.64 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 819.24-crore offer received bids for 16,13,74,220 shares as against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per an update on the NSE.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 75 per cent and those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4.99 times.

The public issue is of 8,71,53,369 equity shares and the price range is Rs 93-94 per share.

The company has raised Rs 244 crore from 14 anchor investors. It included participation from UK-based Aurigin Capital via its Aurigin Master Fund and Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Reliance Capital-managed Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, Singapore-based Integrated Core Strategies Asia and Goldman Sachs India.

Domestic investors like HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Tata MF, Edelweiss AIF also participated in the anchor investment round.

Live TV

#mute

The offer is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailTel Corporation of IndiaIPORailTel
Next
Story

Sensex falls 260 points, Nifty trades below 15,300

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Toolkit Case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week advance bail from Bombay High Court