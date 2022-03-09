Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 5 stocks owned by big bull plummet over 25%, right time to invest?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio is closely followed by stock market participants. Jhunjhunwala, often called the big bull of India’s stock market, is known for placing bets that have provided fantastic returns. Portfolio investors and mutual fund houses also keep a track of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio while investing the funds.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned stocks in a total of about 35 companies, according to companies’ shareholding patterns for the December 2021 quarter. However, several of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stocks plunged as markets went into corrections amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Five such stocks even plummeted more than 25% in the past few weeks. For investors who believe in Jhunjhunwala’s optimism for India Inc, this could be the right time to put their money.

Here are the 5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that plunged over 25%:

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance, a private lender, gave up about 38 per cent in 2022 so far. From Rs 220.95 on Jan 1, 2022, the stock has plunged to Rs 150.10 (closing price on Thursday, March 9).

Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova is another Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock that has faced the wrath of market correction in the past few weeks. The stock has dipped from Rs 590.14 on Jan 1, 2022, to Rs 406.95 (closing price on March 9).

Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate is a realty firm that has dropped by more than 35% in the ongoing calendar year. The stock was trading at Rs 162 on Jan 1, 2022. It closed at Rs 107.25 on Mach 9, 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services has dipped about 30% in 2022 so far. The stock was priced at Rs 75.90 on Jan 1, 2022. But the stock ended trade on March 9 at Rs 53.30. According to a report by MoneyControl, Jhunjhunwala and Associates's owned a total of 1.60% stake in the company as of December 2021 quarter.

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies has also plunged more than 25% in 2022 so far. The stock was trading at Rs 2403.55 on Jan 1, 2022. However, the current price of the stock is about Rs 1739.55.

