Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Big Bull stayed invested in THIS share in Q3 FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock: Big bull has stayed put in Escorts Limited in Q3 FY2022. 

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has remained an investor in Escorts Limited, one of the leading auto engineering companies in India, in Q3 FY22, according to the latest company filings with the BSE. The big bull of India’s stock market has also increased his stake sequentially in the tractor maker during the quarter that ended on December 2021. But the total number of shares owned by him reportedly remains the same.  

According to the latest shareholding pattern of Escorts Limited, the ace Indian stock market investor owns a 5.22% stake in the company till the end of December 2021. In comparison, he owned a 4.75% stake in the company, according to the company filings for the quarter that ended on September 30. 

However, the total number of shares of Escorts Limited held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains the same in both the shareholding patterns at 64,00,000, according to a Mint report.  

For the unversed, Escorts Limited is a manufacturer of farming and construction equipment. The company’s stock has been performing apparently well for quite some time, soaring more than 45% in the one year. 

Several stock market investors in India closely follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bets on shares in hope of making a fortune in no time. From time and again, the ace investor has made several key bets that made him a billionaire. Also Read: CES 2022: From Sony PlayStation VR2 headset to Google’s new tools, check 5 futuristic unveils

He makes investments in the stock market in his own name and his wife’s name Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He also runs a private equity investment and asset management firm, Rare Enterprises. Also Read: FMCG distributors association call off protest against Colgate

