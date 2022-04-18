New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to restore the trading timings of the central bank regulated markets to pre-pandemic levels from today (April 18).

Trading in markets regulated by the RBI will start from 9 am onwards from April 18. So long, the markets have been open at 10 am.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am," an RBI release had said.

From April 18, the trading hours of the following markets will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

- Call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities

- Tri-party repo in government securities

- Commercial paper and certificates of deposit

- Repo in corporate bonds

- Government securities (central government securities, state development loans and treasury bills)

- Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades, including forex derivatives

- Rupee interest rate derivatives.

The above markets are regulated by the central bank.

Live TV

#mute