close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rupee

Rupee skids 18 paise to 69.89 vs dollar in early trade

Forex traders said, the US-China trade concerns also weighed on the domestic currency.

Rupee skids 18 paise to 69.89 vs dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to 69.89 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday amid heavy sell-off in domestic equity market and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said, the US-China trade concerns also weighed on the domestic currency.

The rupee opened weak at 69.70 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.89, down 18 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 69.71 against the US dollar Wednesday.

China has threatened to take retaliatory measures if US President Donald Trump raises tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of goods ahead of the crucial 11th round of talks aimed at ending the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The talks are due to be held on May 9-10 in Washington between trade delegations headed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 645.08 crore on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 191.71 points down at 37,606.72 and Nifty down 54.60 points at 11,304.85.

Forex dealers said easing crude oil prices however supported the local unit and restricted the downfall.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 percent to USD 69.82 per barrel.

Tags:
RupeedollarRupee Vs dollar
Next
Story

Sensex plummets 487 points to close below 38,000-mark; RIL cracks over 3%

Must Watch

PT2M24S

AAP brought ‘nakaampanthi’ model of governance says PM Modi