Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754389
NewsBusinessMarkets
RUPEE

Rupee Surges 42 Paise To 83.00 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Factors contributing to this surge include favourable economic indicators, robust foreign inflows, and a weakening of the US dollar against major currencies. 

|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:38 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rupee Surges 42 Paise To 83.00 Against US Dollar In Early Trade Image Credit: Reuters

In a significant upturn, the Indian rupee surged by 42 paise to reach 83.00 against the US dollar in early trade today. This notable appreciation comes amid positive market sentiment and a rebound in global risk appetite. Factors contributing to this surge include favourable economic indicators, robust foreign inflows, and a weakening of the US dollar against major currencies. 

Earlier, the rupee witnessed a rebound in early trade on Thursday and appreciated 11 paise to 83.42 against the US dollar, supported by positive domestic equities. Elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

Moreover, market participants remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel's decision to be announced on Friday, traders said, At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.44 against the greenback.  

More To Follow.......

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?