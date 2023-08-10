SBFC Finance IPO Share Allotment Likely Today; Check GMP Status, Listing And Other Details

New Delhi: SBFC Finance IPO: The share allotment for SBFC Finance's initial public offer (IPO) will most likely happen today. SBFC Finance's Rs 1,025 crore closed on August 7 with an overall subscription of more than 70 times



SBFC Finance IPO: Step-by-step guide on how to check the allotment status

If you had subscribed to SBFC Finance IPO, you can check the status of your application online either via the BSE website or through the website of the registrar.

How to check the allotment status through the BSE website



Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE to check the status of the IPO application online

Step 2: Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx, select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name'. Either enter your application number in the box or provide your PAN detail to proceed further.

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit.

The status of your SBFC Finance IPO application status will appear on the screen.

How to check the allotment status through the registrar's website

Step 1: Log on to direct Kfin Technologies website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus

Step 2: Select- SBFC Finance IPO

Step 3: Enter your PAN details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of your SBFC Finance application status will appear on the screen.

SBFC Finance Stock Market Listing And Other Details

Successful bidders will get SBFC Finance shares credited into their demat accounts on August 14, whereas other participants will have refunds initiated on August 11. SBFC Finance shares will likely be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on August 16.

SBFC Finance IPO Today's GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for SBFC Finance IPO today is Rs 40, Re 1 higher from its yesterday's GMP of Rs 39, market observes noted.

The Rs 1,025 crore-initial share sale received bids for 9,36,76,63,500 shares against 13,35,12,817 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) of non-banking finance company was subscribed a whopping 192.89 times while non-institutional investors quota received 49.09 times subscription. The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 10.99 times.