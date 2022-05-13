New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday (May 13), shared its quarterly performance report for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22. India's largest lender reported a 41% hike in its income to Rs 9,113 crore in the three months to March 2022. SBI had recorded a profit of Rs 6,451 crore during the January-March period of 2020-21, the bank said in a regulatory filing. With the financial results, SBI has also dividends for shareholders and fixed the date of payment of dividends. Shareholders will receive the payment for the dividend on or before the record date.

SBI Dividend

SBI has declared a dividend of Rs 7.10 per share for the financial year ending March 2022. SBI shareholders will receive Rs 7.10 per share in their linked bank accounts on or before the SBI dividend record date.

SBI Dividend Record Date

SBI will transfer the dividend amount to the bank accounts of shareholders on or before June 10, 2022. The bank will dispatch the payments of dividends on or before the record date.

SBI Q4 FY2022 Quarterly Result

SBI's total income during the March quarter increased marginally to Rs 82,613 crore, from Rs 81,327 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. However, the public sector lender missed profit estimates due to a drop in the income from businesses other than lending and bad loan provisions.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, SBI reported a 55 per cent increase in standalone profit at Rs 31,676 crore, from Rs 20,410 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21. Shares of SBI were trading at Rs 467.85 per unit, up 1.17 per cent on BSE, shortly after the quarterly numbers were announced.