Sensex above 36,000, jumps over 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Thursday ahead of February derivatives expiry amidst simmering tension between India-Pakistan and wobbly global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 113.83 points or 0.32 percent to 36,019.26 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 27.35 points or 0.25 percent to 10,834.00.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.42 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 66.81 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped in and out of the red, while South Korea`s KOSPI shed 0.25 percent and Japan`s Nikkei lost 0.35 percent, Reuters wrote.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent as more weak data weighed on sentiment.

