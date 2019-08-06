Sensex above 36,800, Nifty reclaims 10,900

New Delhi: Snapping 3-days losing streak, markets opened in the green on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 176.15 points or 0.48 percent to 36,875.99 in early stage while the NSE Nifty edged up by 56.35 points or 0.52 percent to 10,918.95.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 418.38 points or 1.13 percent to 36,699.84 while the NSE Nifty slid below 10,900, falling 134.75 points or 1.23 percent to 10,862.60.

In the global markets, investors are reeling under fears of an escalation of trade war between US and China after US President Donald Trump said that he is going to impose 10 percent tariffs on the remaining USD 300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85% after brushing its lowest since January. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 2.3%. Japan`s Nikkei shed 1.2%, Australian stocks fell 2.2% and South Korea`s KOSPI slid 0.3%, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs