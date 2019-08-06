close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex above 36,800, Nifty reclaims 10,900

The BSE Sensex rose 176.15 points or 0.48 percent to 36,875.99 in early stage while the NSE Nifty edged up by 56.35 points or 0.52 percent to 10,918.95.

Sensex above 36,800, Nifty reclaims 10,900

New Delhi: Snapping 3-days losing streak, markets opened in the green on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 176.15 points or 0.48 percent to 36,875.99 in early stage while the NSE Nifty edged up by 56.35 points or 0.52 percent to 10,918.95.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 418.38 points or 1.13 percent to 36,699.84 while the NSE Nifty slid below 10,900, falling 134.75 points or 1.23 percent to 10,862.60.

In the global markets, investors are reeling under fears of an escalation of trade war between US and China after US President Donald Trump said that he is going to impose 10 percent tariffs on the remaining USD 300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85% after brushing its lowest since January. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 2.3%. Japan`s Nikkei shed 1.2%, Australian stocks fell 2.2% and South Korea`s KOSPI slid 0.3%, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Rupee closes 1.08 paise lower to 70.65 against US dollar

Must Watch

PT11M2S

A new morning in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, 35A