Sensex Climbs 261.16 Points To Settle At 66,428.09; Nifty Gains 79.75 Points

New Delhi: Equity benchmark indices bounced back on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank post its quarterly earnings. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.16 points or 0.39 percent to settle at 66,428.09. During the day, it jumped 392.89 points or 0.59 percent to 66,559.82.

The Nifty gained 79.75 points or 0.40 percent to 19,811.50. Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. (Also Read: What Is New IMPS Money Transfer Rule By Which You Can Send Upto Rs 5 Lakh With Mobile Number And Bank Name?)

HDFC Bank ended nearly 1 percent up after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself. (Also Read: From Humble Beginnings To Billion-Rupee Empire: Read The Inspirational Journey Of A Self-Made Business Tycoon)

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in positive territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets had ended with gains on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48 percent to USD 90.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 593.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had declined 115.81 points or 0.17 percent to settle at 66,166.93 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 percent to 19,731.75.