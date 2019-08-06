Sensex climbs 277 points, Nifty ends above 10,900

New Delhi: Markets ended in the green on Tuesday led by gains in banking and auto stocks..

The BSE Sensex rose 277.01 points or 0.75 percent to 36,976.85 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 85.65 points or 0.79 percent to 10,948.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paint, Heromoto Corp, LT, Axis Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising upto 5.30 percent. On the other hand shares of Power grid, TCS, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Infosys and ITC ended in red, falling upto 1.52 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,016.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,871.27 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Tuesday the 30-share index had ended 418.38 points or 1.13 percent to close at 36,699.84 while the Nifty plunged by 134.75 points or 1.23 percent to close at 10,862.60 points.

In the global markets meanwhile, investors are reeling under fears of a looming trade war between US and China after US President Donald Trump said that he is going to impose 10 percent tariffs on the remaining USD 300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.