Sensex closes 160 points higher, Nifty above 11,600

New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note on Friday with the Nifty lifting above 11,600 level.

The BSE Sensex jumped 160.10 points or 0.41 percent to 38,767.11 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.75 points or 0.40 percent to 11,643.45.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Heromotocorp, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, M&M, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Powergrid rising upto 3.14 percent.

However stocks of Coal India, TCS, RIL, Yes Bank, ONGC, HCL, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, L&t, Bajaj Finane and Bharti Airtel, closed in the red, falling by upto 1.71 percent.

Markets sentiments were also uplifted as voting for phase 1 assembly election 2019 ended positively.