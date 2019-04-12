close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex closes 160 points higher, Nifty above 11,600

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Heromotocorp, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, M&M, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Powergrid rising upto 3.14 percent.

Sensex closes 160 points higher, Nifty above 11,600

New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note on Friday with the Nifty lifting above 11,600 level.

The BSE Sensex jumped 160.10 points or 0.41 percent to 38,767.11 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.75 points or 0.40 percent to 11,643.45.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Heromotocorp, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, M&M, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Powergrid rising upto 3.14 percent.

However stocks of Coal India, TCS, RIL, Yes Bank, ONGC, HCL, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, L&t, Bajaj Finane and Bharti Airtel, closed in the red, falling by upto 1.71 percent.

Markets sentiments were also uplifted as voting for phase 1 assembly election 2019 ended positively.

 

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSense today
Next
Story

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as Lok Sabha polls begin

Must Watch

PT42S

Rameswaram: People queue beside Pamban Bridge to aware voters