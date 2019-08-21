Sensex closes 267 points down, Nifty slips below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets fell for the second day on Wednesday led by decline in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 267.64 points or 0.72 percent to 37,060.37 while the NSE Nifty dropped 98.30 points or 0.89 percent to 10,918.70

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 373.23 crore Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors too purchased shares worth Rs 296.41 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the Sensex ended 74.48 points or 0.20 percent down at 37,328.01 while the Nifty closed 36.90 points or 0.33 percent lower at 11,017.