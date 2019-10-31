close

Sensex continues post-Diwali bull run to close at 40,129, Nifty gains 33 points

Shares of Central Bank of India, SREI Infrastructure, HUDCO, JK Tyre & Industries, SBI, Tata Metaliks, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital were among the major gainers, while stocks of JaiprakashAssociates, ITI, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndiGo, JSW Steel and Dr. Lal Pathlabs were among the major losers.

The Indian share market continued its post-Diwali bull run for fourth straight trade sessions on Thursday with the BSE Sensex gaining 77 points to close at 40,129. Nifty-50 index advanced 33 points to end the day at 11,877 levels. Bank Nifty index added 78 points and closed at 30,066 levels.

Realty stocks also performed strongly on Thursday and this was mainly due to the Centre's plan tp to grant infra status to the real estate sector. The BSE Realty index gained 1.3 per cent today. Realty major Indiabulls Real Estate share price advanced 4.92 per cent, shares of Prestige Estates Projects skyrocketed 3.37 per cent, Oberoi Realty shares went up 2.77 per cent while DLF added 1.18 per cent after the Closing Bell trade session.

Realty stocks also performed strongly on Thursday and this was mainly due to the Centre's plan tp to grant infra status to the real estate sector. The BSE Realty index gained 1.3 per cent today. Realty major Indiabulls Real Estate share price advanced 4.92 per cent, shares of Prestige Estates Projects skyrocketed 3.37 per cent, Oberoi Realty shares went up 2.77 per cent while DLF added 1.18 per cent after the Closing Bell trade session.

The BSE Tech index jumped around 1.97 per cent in the intraday trade session. Tech major Bharti Infratel share price added 3.49 per cent, shares of Cyient gained 2.31 per cent, HFCL counter advanced 1.72 per cent while the ITI counter shed 4.52 per cent.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei added 0.37 per cent, Kospi went up 0.15 per cent, Hang Seng gained 0.90 per cent while the Shanghai market lost 0.35 per cent.

