Sensex Crosses 74,000 Mark For First Time

After seeing a tepid opening, sensex touched intra-day lifetime high of 74,151.27.

Mar 06, 2024
New Delhi: Stock market recovered in the last hour of trading with Sensex crossing 74,000 mark for the first time. At 03.24 pm the BSE Sensex traded highr by 434.36 points or 0.59 percent to 74,111.49. Led by rally in the banking index, the NSE Nifty also tested all-time high, climbing upto 22,473.45 during the session.

Equity benchmark indices had started lower in early trade amid weak trends from the US markets and selling in IT stocks. At the opening bell, the Sensex was down by 103.77 points, commencing at 73,573.37, while the Nifty 50 exhibited a decline of 36.35 points, starting at 22,319.95.

Meanwhile, World shares were mostly higher barring Shanghai Composite Index. Tokyo's benchmark stock index closed flat. Germany’s DAX added 0.1 percent to 17,718.00 Britain’s FTSE edged 0.2 percent higher to 7,663.94.

Investors worldwide are also closely monitoring US economic data and policymakers' speeches to ascertain the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Wednesday holds significant importance, with market participants eagerly anticipating his insights, albeit expecting him to maintain his current stance. 

