हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex down 87 points, Nifty at 10,410; Yes Bank, Tata Steel gain

Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, NTPC SBI and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and Gail were the major losers.

Sensex down 87 points, Nifty at 10,410; Yes Bank, Tata Steel gain

Indian benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday (March 11) with the BSE Sensex losing 86.50 points or 0.24% at 35548.45, and the Nifty went down 40.20 points or 0.38% at 10411.30. 

About 391 shares advanced, 386 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged. Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, NTPC SBI and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and Gail were the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 27 paise at 73.81 per dollar on Wednesday versus 74.08 Monday. The currency market was shut on Tuesday due to Holi.

In the US, Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday with all three major indexes: the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite closing in green.

However, in Asia, shares went down in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.04 per cent. Australian shares declined 1.3 per cent but Japan's Nikkei index gained0.24 per cent.
 
In commodities, Brent Crude Futures were at around $39 per barrel-mark, a gain of 4 per cent.

Tags:
Sensexsensex openingNiftyNifty opening
Next
Story

Sensex down 1,941.67 points, Nifty ends below 10500; Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel major gainers

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Coronavirus outbreak: Over 50 cases of Covid 19 reported in India