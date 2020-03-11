Sensex down 87 points, Nifty at 10,410; Yes Bank, Tata Steel gain

Indian benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday (March 11) with the BSE Sensex losing 86.50 points or 0.24% at 35548.45, and the Nifty went down 40.20 points or 0.38% at 10411.30.

About 391 shares advanced, 386 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged. Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, NTPC SBI and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and Gail were the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 27 paise at 73.81 per dollar on Wednesday versus 74.08 Monday. The currency market was shut on Tuesday due to Holi.

In the US, Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday with all three major indexes: the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite closing in green.

However, in Asia, shares went down in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.04 per cent. Australian shares declined 1.3 per cent but Japan's Nikkei index gained0.24 per cent.



In commodities, Brent Crude Futures were at around $39 per barrel-mark, a gain of 4 per cent.