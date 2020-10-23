Sensex ends 127 points higher; Nifty finishes above 11,900-level

New Delhi: Markets ended higher on Friday led by gains in auto, metal and power sector stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 127.01 points or 0.31 percent higher to end at 40,685.50 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 11,930.35.

Major gainers on the Sensex pack were Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Asian Paint, ICICI Bank, and HDFC, rising upto 4.44 percent.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, Nestle, SBI, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards, falling upto 2.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent higher at USD 42.62 per barrel.