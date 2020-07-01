हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex ends 499 points higher; Nifty reclaims 10,400

The BSE Sensex closed 498.65 points or 1.43 percent higher at 35,414.45 while the NSE Nifty finished 127.95 points or 1.24 percent up at 10,430.05.

New Delhi: Markets ended on a positive note on Wednesday led by gains in banking  and financials.

The BSE Sensex closed 498.65 points or 1.43 percent higher at 35,414.45 while the NSE Nifty finished 127.95 points or 1.24 percent up at 10,430.05.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 45.72 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 34,915.80; while the NSE Nifty slipped 10.30 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 10,302.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading equities worth Rs 2,000.08 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

