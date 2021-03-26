Sensex ends 568.38 pts higher; Nifty surges to 14,507.30, banks, metal stocks shine

Indian benchmark indices surged after their two-month lows to settle over 1 percent higher on Friday. The Sensex ended 568 points higher at 49,008 while the Nifty rose 182 points to 14,507.

This growth was primarily driven by gains in bank and metal stocks and the Asian shares also saw growth on optimism about a global economic recovery.

In the last two sessions, Sensex and Nifty fell more than 3 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Asian Paints, and Tata Motors were the top gainers while UPL, Eicher Motors, Powergrid, ITC and Hero Moto led the losses.

It opened at 48,969.25 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,202.77 and a low of 48,699.91 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,554.30, higher by 229.40 points or 1.6 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints, while only loser was Power Grid.