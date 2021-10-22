हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex falls 102 points, Nifty tests 18,100

The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90.

Sensex falls 102 points, Nifty tests 18,100

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined 102 points on Friday, tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52 per cent to USD 85.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Nykaa IPO to open on October 28: 10 things to know before subscribing to initial offer

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Search operation against terrorists in Srinagar