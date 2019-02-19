हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex falls 145 points, Nifty at 10,600

The BSE Sensex jumped 145.83 points or 0.41 percent to 35,352.61 while the NSE Nifty dropped 36.60 points or 0.34 percent to 10,604.35.

Sensex falls 145 points, Nifty at 10,600

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday despite having a good start today.

The BSE Sensex jumped 145.83 points or 0.41 percent to 35,352.61 while the NSE Nifty dropped 36.60 points or 0.34 percent to 10,604.35.

SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
