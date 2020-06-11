Sensex falls 184 points, Nifty holds above 10,000

New Delhi: After a tepid opening on Thursday, markets fell further in early trade dragged by losses in heavyweights Bank amid foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 184.38 points or 0.54 percent to 34,062.67 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 65.75 points or 0.65 percent to 10,050.40.

Sun Pharma was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Titan, NTPC, Kotak Bank, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 919.26 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, The BSE Sensex rose 290.36 points or 0.86 percent to 34,247.05 while the NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 10,116.15.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3%, Japan`s Nikkei slipped 1.1% as the yen firmed, while Chinese blue chips were off 0.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, a Reuters report said.

The Dow had ended Wednesday down 1.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.53%. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67% to a fresh record helped by gains in Microsoft and Apple, Reuters added.