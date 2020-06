New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Monday led by poor global cues.

Sensex dropped 209.75 points or 0.60 percent to end at 34,961.52 while the Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.68 percent to 10,312.40.

The rupee meanwhile settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 (provisional) against US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 753.18 crore, provisional exchange data showed.