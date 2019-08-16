close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls 260 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

The BSE Sensex fell 260.79 points or 0.70 percent to 37,050.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 75.35 points or 0.68 percent to 10,954.05.

Sensex falls 260 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Friday led by decline in IT and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 260.79 points or 0.70 percent to 37,050.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 75.35 points or 0.68 percent to 10,954.05.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day. In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rose 353.37 points or 0.96 percent to 37,311.53 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 103.55 points or 0.95 percent to 11,029.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Powergrid, Inofosys, Sun Pharma and RIL, falling upto 2.63 percent. On the other hand shares of Yes BAnk, ITC, ONGC, Bajaj Fianance and HUL were gainers, rising upto 1.70 percent.

The US-China trade dispute remained a drag after Beijing on Thursday vowed to counter the latest tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, a Reuters report said. Among Asian peers MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, Japan`s Nikkei recouped early losses to be 0.09% firmer, while Shanghai blue chips rose 0.7%.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets close in green on strong global cues; Sensex soars 353 points, Nifty above 11,000

Must Watch

PT2M38S

President Ramnath Kovind reaches Atal Samadhi Sthal, paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee