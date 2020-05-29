हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls 296 points, Nifty slips below 9,400

Major losers were Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, TCS, Maruti, Heromotocorp, ONGC and HDFC Bank, falling by upto 2.59 percent.

Sensex falls 296 points, Nifty slips below 9,400

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Friday led by decline in banking stocks amidst negative Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex dropped 295.72 points or 0.92 percent to 31,904.87. On the other hand the NSE Nifty fell 95.75 points or 1.01 percent to 9,394.35.

Major losers were Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, TCS, Maruti, Heromotocorp, ONGC and HDFC Bank, falling by upto 2.59 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Ultrachem, Nestle, HUL, Tech Mahindra, rising upto 1.30 percent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. The Nikkei retreated from a three-month high and, though moves were slight, riskier currencies were under pressure against the U.S. dollar. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.7%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index was 0.4% lower in early trade and has lost 3% in the two weeks, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex soared 595.37 points or 1.88 percent to 32,200.59 while the NSE Nifty jumped 175.15 points or 1.88 percent to 9,490.10.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in Focus on May 29, 2020
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M23S

Amit Shah speaks to Chief Ministers of All States, UTs on lockdown extension