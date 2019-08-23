close

Sensex falls 314 points, Nifty slips below 10,700

The BSE Sensex tanked 314.55 points or 0.86 perecent to 36,158.38 in early trade while the the NSE Nifty fell 84.30 points or 0.78 percent to 10,657.05.

New Delhi: Markets opened in red for the third day on Friday over sustained fears of a looming slowdown in the domestic economy.

The BSE Sensex tanked 314.55 points or 0.86 perecent to 36,158.38 in early trade while the the NSE Nifty fell 84.30 points or 0.78 percent to 10,657.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, RIL, HDFC, L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank, declining upto 3.02 percent. On the other hand shares of Vedtana, Yes Bank, Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Heromoto Corp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Powergrid, HCL Tech and M&M, rising upto 1.82 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex fell 587.44 points or 1.59 percent to 36,472.93 while the NSE Nifty tanked 177.35 points or 1.62 percent to 10,741.35.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.1 percent higher and was up 0.8 percent for the week. Japan`s benchmark Nikkei added 0.3 percent and Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI300 were up 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, while Hong Kong`s Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent. Wall Street stocks were mixed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing little changed, while the Dow was up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq falling 0.4 percent

With Agency Inputs

