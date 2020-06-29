Sensex falls 320 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 10,300

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Monday amidst weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 320.00 points or 0.91 percent to 34,851.27 in early trade while the NSE Nifty slipped 89.80 points or 0.86 percent to 10,293.20.

Major gainer in the Sensex pack was ITC, rising upto 1.95 percent. The FMCG-to-hospitality major on Friday had reported a 9.28 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 3,926.46 crore. During the same quarter of the previous fiscal, FY 2018-19, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore.

Other gainers were Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, Maruti, HUL, NTPC, M&M, Powergrid, HCL and TCS, rising upto 1.31 percent. Major laggards were, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, ICICI, Titan, SBI, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Steel, Ultra Chem and LT, falling upto 3.47 percent.

In the previous session on Friday, Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 329 points led by gains in Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS amid positive cues from global markets. The 30-share index settled 329.17 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 35,171.27, while the NSE Nifty surged 94.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 10,383.