Sensex falls 470 points, Nifty closes below 10,800 on FII outflow

The BSE Sensex fell 470.41 points or 1.29 percent to 36,093.47 while the NSE Nifty dropped 135.85 points or 1.25 percent to 10,704.80.

Sensex falls 470 points, Nifty closes below 10,800 on FII outflow

New Delhi: Markets closed in the negative zone on Thursday led by losses in IT, banking and energy sector tracking global cues.

Fund outflow by Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also weiged on market sentiments.

The BSE Sensex fell 470.41 points or 1.29 percent to 36,093.47 while the NSE Nifty dropped 135.85 points or 1.25 percent to 10,704.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, SBI, RIL, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance and Heromoto Corp, falling upto 15.52 percent. On the other hand shares of Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paint were the major gainers, rising upto 1.97 percent.

 

BSENSENiftySensex today
