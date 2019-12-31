Sensex falls 69 points, Nifty below 12,250; Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel decline

Indian indices opened in red on Tuesday (December 31) with the BSE Sensex losing 69.60 points or 0.17 percent to reach 41488.40, while the Nifty plunged 23.50 points to touch 12232.40. NTPC, TCS and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HDFC were the worst losers.

Tata Motors, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tourism Finance and TCS were the most active stocks in the opening session. A total of 385 shares have advanced, 309 shares declined, and 33 shares remained unchanged. The Indian rupee gained 5 paise at 71.26 per US dollar on December 31 against the previous day's close of 71.31.

On Monday (December 30), the indices ended flat with the Sensex down 17.14 points at 41,558.00, while the Nifty closed up 10.10 points at 12,255.90. Among major gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, IOC and Axis Bank were major losers.

About 1423 shares have advanced, 1108 shares declined, while 192 shares remained unchanged. Among sectors, except PSU bank all other equity indices ended in the green led by the auto, metal, FMCG, and pharma.

Earlier in the day, equity indices erased all morning gains due to selling pressure in banking, financial services, and IT sectors. At 1:30 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was 77 points lower at 41,498 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 12 points to 12,234. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank plunging by 1.48 per cent.