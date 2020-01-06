Sensex falls 788 points, Nifty ends below 12,000; bank, auto close in red

The BSE Sensex ended 788 points, or 1.90 percent, down at 40,676.63 on Monday (January 6), while the Nifty50 plunged 234 points, or 1.91 percent, down at 11,993.05.

All sectoral indices fell ended in the red, with BSE Metal falling 2.96 percent to end as the top loser, followed by BSE Finance which plunged 2.65 percent. BSE Realty lost 2.51 percent and BSE Bankex shed 2.44 percent.

At the index level, only two constituents - Titan and Power Grid - succeeded to end the day in the green, while Bajaj Finance, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti Suzki were the worst losers of the day.

The benchmark S&P Sensex tanked nearly 334.04 points to 41,130.57 as the domestic markets opened on Monday, while Nifty dipped 96.55 pts to 12,130.10.

On Monday, the benchmark indices traded over half a per cent lower due to selling across the board on concerns over the flare-up in US-Iran tensions and the subsequent impact on the equity markets.

Shares of PowerGrid (down 2%), State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints (all down 2%) were among the top losers as the Sensex opened.