Sensex falls 86% ahead of IIP, CPI data releases

New Delhi: Markets closed in the negative zone on Friday ahead of key macroeconomic data scheduled to be released later in the day today.

The BSE Sensex fell 86.88 points or 0.22 percent to 38,736.23 while the NSE Nifty dropped 30.40 points or 0.26 percent to 11,552.50.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, L&T, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HUL and Axis Bank, falling upto 2.08 percent. On the other hand, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Heromoto Corp, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Tech Mahindra and SBI were top gainers, rising upto 2.44 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 316.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 719.74 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 266.07 points or 0.69 percent to 38,823.11 while the NSE Nifty closed 84.00 points or 0.73 percent higher at 11,582.90.