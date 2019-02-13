हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex falls nearly 120 points, Nifty slips below 10,800

NSE Nifty dropped 37.75 points or 0.35 percent to 10,793.65.

Sensex falls nearly 120 points, Nifty slips below 10,800

New Delhi: After a positive start to the day, markets ended in red on Wednesday with both Sensex and Nifty dropping over 0.30 percent due to fag-end selling.

Falling for the fifth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex ended 119.51 points lower or 0.33 percent at 36,034.11 while the NSE Nifty dropped 37.75 points or 0.35 percent to 10,793.65.

Intra-day Nifty oscillated between high of 10,891.65 and low 10,772.10. The Sensex on the other hand saw high of 36,375.80 and low of 35,962.68.

Top losers include ONGC, SBI, PowerGrid, L&T, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and NTPC, falling up to 2.84 per cent. On the other hand, gainers include Tata Motors, TCS, HDFC, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC, HDFC Bank and HUL, rising up to 2.18 per cent.

On a net basis, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 466.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 122.64 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs
 

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 130 points, Asian stocks at 4-month peak

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi