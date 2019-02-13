Sensex falls nearly 120 points, Nifty slips below 10,800

New Delhi: After a positive start to the day, markets ended in red on Wednesday with both Sensex and Nifty dropping over 0.30 percent due to fag-end selling.

Falling for the fifth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex ended 119.51 points lower or 0.33 percent at 36,034.11 while the NSE Nifty dropped 37.75 points or 0.35 percent to 10,793.65.

Intra-day Nifty oscillated between high of 10,891.65 and low 10,772.10. The Sensex on the other hand saw high of 36,375.80 and low of 35,962.68.

Top losers include ONGC, SBI, PowerGrid, L&T, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and NTPC, falling up to 2.84 per cent. On the other hand, gainers include Tata Motors, TCS, HDFC, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC, HDFC Bank and HUL, rising up to 2.18 per cent.

On a net basis, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 466.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 122.64 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs

