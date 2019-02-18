हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex falls nearly 150 points, Nifty slips below 10,700

New Delhi: Markets opened largely flat on Monday but slipped into the negative zone minutes after trading.

The BSE Sensex fell 149.31 points or 0.42 percent to 35,659.64 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 42.05 points or 0.39 percent to 10,682.35.

