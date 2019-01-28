Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty at 10,700

New Delhi: Markets opened on higher note on Monday, however, they slipped into red within minutes.

Heavy selling of some of the stocks during the final hour of trade on Friday had dragged the Sensex and Nifty down. The Sensex was down by 169.56 points or 0.47 per cent at the Friday`s closing. In the day`s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,474.48 and a low of 35,953.15. The Nifty, too was down by 69.25 points or 0.64 per cent.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI edged up 0.2 percent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 percent. Australian financial markets were shut for their `Australia Day` holiday.

