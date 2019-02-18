हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex falls over 310 points, Nifty slips below 10,650

Sentiment was dragged by market heavyweights, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd losing as much as 3.02 percent.

Sensex falls over 310 points, Nifty slips below 10,650

New Delhi:  The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday fell over 310 points, led by weakness in auto, IT and financial stocks amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex fell 310.51 points or 0.87 percent to 35,498.44 while the NSE Nifty dropped 83.45 points or 0.78 percent to 10,640.95.

Sentiment was dragged by market heavyweights, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd losing as much as 3.02 percent.

Yes Bank Ltd`s stock witnessed selling pressure after it was pulled up by the central bank for disclosing information as part of the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) for breaching confidentiality and violating regulatory guidelines. Shares fell as much as 2.24 percent.

